Study: Montana 6th most prosperous state

Montana is the sixth most prosperous state in the country, according to new research from Prosperity Now.

The Prosperity Now Scorecard tallied up 62 measures in five areas and says Montana rose from 10th place in 2017 to sixth place this year.

Montana earned an “A” in both financial assets and income as well as education, up from “B” grades in 2017. The state also ranked first in the nation for its high small business ownership, around 2 percent.

READ FULL REPORT HERE.