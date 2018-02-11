New Montana panel looks into child deaths

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A new panel has begun looking into the deaths of children in Montana's child protective services system. The Child Abuse and Neglect Review Commission is believed to be the first in the U.S. with the power to dig deep into how those deaths happen.

Everyone has an opinion, and everyone gets to have their say about Wyoming’s Game and Fish Department. The agency hired a firm to find out what people think about the wildlife managers. A representative of that firm joined local Game and Fish Mangers in Cody Friday night to ask for input. They presented the results of a recent phone survey. The survey says Wyoming has high levels of fishing, hunting, and wildlife watching. It indicates the top wildlife issues for Wyomingites ar...