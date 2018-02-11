Cleanup underway after flood at St. Francis School

Just after 3 Saturday afternoon, the Billings Fire Department and the City of Billings Water Utility workers responded to reports of a flood at St. Francis School.
As spectators crowd at MetraPark for the last day of the All Class State Wrestling tournament, many participants are hoping for a big win including Flathead sophomore Tilynne Vasquez.
It takes more than a team effort to get preparations underway at Metrapark, but they aren't the only ones gearing up for the all class state wrestling tournament this weekend.
BILLINGS- During the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, Montanans will be watching for Whitefish skier Maggie Voisin, a rising star when it comes to freestyle skiing.
Missoula Law Enforcement say the human remains found in the shed of a Missoula home last fall, are not those of three young boys missing in Michigan. According to a report from the University of North Texas, the bones are historical and archeological, suggesting they are more than 99 years old. The report also suggests the fragments and teeth had been buried for some time before being uncovered. It further narrows the ages of the bones for Individual One: 2-5 years of age, Indi...
The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.
Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Kevin Andrew Bacon, 44, of Pony, Montana.
Billings police arrested a woman in connection with a Friday morning stabbing.
