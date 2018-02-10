Wyoming Game and Fish Opinions

Everyone has an opinion, and everyone gets to have their say about Wyoming’s Game and Fish Department. The agency hired a firm to find out what people think about the wildlife managers. A representative of that firm joined local Game and Fish Mangers in Cody Friday night to ask for input.

They presented the results of a recent phone survey. The survey says Wyoming has high levels of fishing, hunting, and wildlife watching. It indicates the top wildlife issues for Wyomingites are wolves and bears.

The phone survey showed most residents don’t know the Game and Fish Department’s only source of income is hunting and fishing licenses and excise fees. And most surveyed felt the agency should look for other funding sources.

Many of the people who came to the meeting in Cody said the same thing.

Wyoming Game and Fish Cody supervisor Dan Smith said, “Right now the funding for the department comes from hunters and anglers, through license sales. So obviously it would be nice to have additional funding, or another funding source so that other people can contribute to wildlife management.”

The phone survey also showed nine out of ten state residents are very satisfied with Wyoming’s Game and Fish Department. Smith said the survey will help guide the agency’s planning.