Female wrestler hopes to inspire others to get into wrestling

As spectators crowd at Metrapark for the last day of the All Class State Wrestling tournament, many participants are hoping for a big win including Flathead sophomore Tilynne Vasquez.

Last year she became the first girl to place in the state AA tourney. 

"It's awesome to be able to be the first girl to place twice, but I had higher expectations this term," said Vasquez. "I wanted the finals, I wanted to be in there but it's bittersweet. I am just looking forward to competing today and getting third."

She credits her family for influencing her to get into wrestling and says she hopes to make them proud.

Vasquez said while she likes to feel prepared for every match, she also likes to have a bit of fun.

"I'm going to wrestle my style. I feel like the last match, I got in my head, felt a little afraid," Vasquez adds. "I just want to go out there and compete and have fun like I love this sport."

Vasquez said she wants to inspire other girls to get into wrestling and said this sport is for everyone.

"This sport gives everyone and anyone an opportunity," said Vasquez. "It doesn't matter your size, weight, gender or anything. It's taught me so many life lessons and shaped me into who I am and I encourage anyone to do it. It's a great sport."

