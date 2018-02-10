Female wrestler hopes to inspire others to get into wrestling

As spectators crowd at MetraPark for the last day of the All Class State Wrestling tournament, many participants are hoping for a big win including Flathead sophomore Tilynne Vasquez.
As spectators crowd at MetraPark for the last day of the All Class State Wrestling tournament, many participants are hoping for a big win including Flathead sophomore Tilynne Vasquez.
It takes more than a team effort to get preparations underway at Metrapark, but they aren't the only ones gearing up for the all class state wrestling tournament this weekend.
It takes more than a team effort to get preparations underway at Metrapark, but they aren't the only ones gearing up for the all class state wrestling tournament this weekend.
You normally wear sunglasses to protect your eyes from the sun, so why not do the same in the winter?
You normally wear sunglasses to protect your eyes from the sun, so why not do the same in the winter?
The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.
The station spoke with a family who say their five dogs had almost instantaneous reactions to eating a can of Evanger’s pet food they later learned was contaminated with pentobarbital, a lethal drug, most commonly used to euthanize dogs, cats and some horses. One of the dogs ended up dying.
Billings police arrested a woman in connection with a Friday morning stabbing.
Billings police arrested a woman in connection with a Friday morning stabbing.
You normally wear sunglasses to protect your eyes from the sun, so why not do the same in the winter?
You normally wear sunglasses to protect your eyes from the sun, so why not do the same in the winter?
Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Kevin Andrew Bacon, 44, of Pony, Montana.
Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Kevin Andrew Bacon, 44, of Pony, Montana.
BILLINGS- During the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, Montanans will be watching for Whitefish skier Maggie Voisin, a rising star when it comes to freestyle skiing.
BILLINGS- During the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, Montanans will be watching for Whitefish skier Maggie Voisin, a rising star when it comes to freestyle skiing.