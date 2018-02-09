Volunteers gear up for the All Class Wrestling Tournament

It takes more than a team effort to get preparations underway at Metrapark, but they aren't the only ones gearing up for the all class state wrestling tournament this weekend.]

Workers tell KULR-8 they volunteer every year to show school spirit and for the love of the sport.

For volunteer Tom Chamberlin, this is his 8th year helping down on the mats and he says he comes back every year.

"My good friend from laurel; everybody knows him as lumpy," said Chamberlin. "He one day asked if I wanted to come help and I'm more than happy to be here."

Chamberlin said this event is the culmination of Montana and it's a great way to bring people together.

"You got all walks of life from double A to B and C from little tiny towns to Billings, even bigger. So, it's one of the greatest day in sports for wrestling."

Aside from his love for wrestling, Chamberlin says showing his support for the kids is his favorite part.

"So following the Columbus cougars, we got eleven kids here this weekend and from other sports that we play with basketball and football, they all come down for wrestling," adds Chamberlin. "So we get to see all these kids from across the state this weekend."