Volunteers gear up for the All Class Wrestling Tournament - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Volunteers gear up for the All Class Wrestling Tournament

Posted: Updated:

It takes more than a team effort to get preparations underway at Metrapark, but they aren't the only ones gearing up for the all class state wrestling tournament this weekend.]

Workers tell KULR-8 they volunteer every year to show school spirit and for the love of the sport.

For volunteer Tom Chamberlin, this is his 8th year helping down on the mats and he says he comes back every year.

"My good friend from laurel; everybody knows him as lumpy," said Chamberlin. "He one day asked if I wanted to come help and I'm more than happy to be here."

Chamberlin said this event is the culmination of Montana and it's a great way to bring people together.

"You got all walks of life from double A to B and C from little tiny towns to Billings, even bigger. So, it's one of the greatest day in sports for wrestling."

Aside from his love for wrestling, Chamberlin says showing his support for the kids is his favorite part.

"So following the Columbus cougars, we got eleven kids here this weekend and from other sports that we play with basketball and football, they all come down for wrestling," adds Chamberlin. "So we get to see all these kids from across the state this weekend."

  • LocalMore>>

  • Volunteers gear up for the All Class Wrestling Tournament

    Volunteers gear up for the All Class Wrestling Tournament

    Friday, February 9 2018 8:18 PM EST2018-02-10 01:18:51 GMT

    It takes more than a team effort to get preparations underway at Metrapark, but they aren't the only ones gearing up for the all class state wrestling tournament this weekend.

    It takes more than a team effort to get preparations underway at Metrapark, but they aren't the only ones gearing up for the all class state wrestling tournament this weekend.

  • Weather couldn't keep teams away from the All-Class State Wrestling Tournament

    Weather couldn't keep teams away from the All-Class State Wrestling Tournament

    Friday, February 9 2018 7:59 PM EST2018-02-10 00:59:39 GMT
    The weather was frightful Thursday night, especially for teams traveling to Billings for the All-Class State Wrestling Tournament. Their families weren't left out in the snow either, many of them also made the trek to the Magic City. Despite the treacherous road conditions that were happening Thursday every single team that was invited to the All-Class State Wrestling tournament managed to make it to the tournament Friday. Much of Montana saw snow and ice on the highways and inte...
    The weather was frightful Thursday night, especially for teams traveling to Billings for the All-Class State Wrestling Tournament. Their families weren't left out in the snow either, many of them also made the trek to the Magic City. Despite the treacherous road conditions that were happening Thursday every single team that was invited to the All-Class State Wrestling tournament managed to make it to the tournament Friday. Much of Montana saw snow and ice on the highways and inte...

  • Protect yourself from becoming snow blind

    Protect yourself from becoming snow blind

    Friday, February 9 2018 7:33 PM EST2018-02-10 00:33:23 GMT

    You normally wear sunglasses to protect your eyes from the sun, so why not do the same in the winter? 

    You normally wear sunglasses to protect your eyes from the sun, so why not do the same in the winter? 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

  • Woman arrested after alleged stabbing in the Heights

    Woman arrested after alleged stabbing in the Heights

    Friday, February 9 2018 1:33 PM EST2018-02-09 18:33:19 GMT

    Billings police arrested a woman in connection with a Friday morning stabbing. 

    Billings police arrested a woman in connection with a Friday morning stabbing. 

  • State employee quits over ICE policy

    State employee quits over ICE policy

    Thursday, February 8 2018 4:43 PM EST2018-02-08 21:43:31 GMT

    A Montana Department of Labor employee announced on Wednesday that he was quitting so he wouldn't have to cooperate with immigration officials searching for undocumented workers.

    A Montana Department of Labor employee announced on Wednesday that he was quitting so he wouldn't have to cooperate with immigration officials searching for undocumented workers.

  • Multi-vehicle crash blocks I-90 Eastbound lanes at MM 446

    Multi-vehicle crash blocks I-90 Eastbound lanes at MM 446

    Thursday, February 8 2018 2:16 PM EST2018-02-08 19:16:01 GMT

    A multi-vehicle crash has closed both lanes of I-90 at MM 446 in Billings. According to MDT the crash involved as many as six vehicles including jackknifed semi-trucks. The MDT website shows the area to have ice/black ice on the roadway. KULR-8 has a reporter heading to the scene. Follow us here and on Facebook for updates.

    A multi-vehicle crash has closed both lanes of I-90 at MM 446 in Billings. According to MDT the crash involved as many as six vehicles including jackknifed semi-trucks. The MDT website shows the area to have ice/black ice on the roadway. KULR-8 has a reporter heading to the scene. Follow us here and on Facebook for updates.

  • Kevin Bacon arrested in Gallatin County

    Kevin Bacon arrested in Gallatin County

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 4:42 PM EST2018-02-07 21:42:36 GMT

    Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Kevin Andrew Bacon, 44, of Pony, Montana.

    Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Kevin Andrew Bacon, 44, of Pony, Montana.

  • Tips to save money on your energy bill

    Tips to save money on your energy bill

    Friday, February 9 2018 12:25 AM EST2018-02-09 05:25:24 GMT
    Is your bank account feeling the freeze this winter from sky-rocketing power bills? If so, you're not alone. Here are a few energy-saving tips to keep money from slipping out the door: Reverse your ceiling fan: energy experts say spinning the fan in the opposite direction can force the rising warm air downward.  Check your home for drafts: take a dollar bill, open your door and close the door on the bill. Pull the bill through the door. If it glides through easily, chang...
    Is your bank account feeling the freeze this winter from sky-rocketing power bills? If so, you're not alone. Here are a few energy-saving tips to keep money from slipping out the door: Reverse your ceiling fan: energy experts say spinning the fan in the opposite direction can force the rising warm air downward.  Check your home for drafts: take a dollar bill, open your door and close the door on the bill. Pull the bill through the door. If it glides through easily, chang...

  • Remains found in Missoula not linked to missing Michigan boys

    Remains found in Missoula not linked to missing Michigan boys

    Friday, February 9 2018 4:04 PM EST2018-02-09 21:04:05 GMT

    Missoula Law Enforcement say the human remains found in the shed of a Missoula home last fall, are not those of three young boys missing in Michigan.  According to a report from the University of North Texas, the bones are historical and archeological, suggesting they are more than 99 years old. The report also suggests the fragments and teeth had been buried for some time before being uncovered. It further narrows the ages of the bones for Individual One: 2-5 years of age, Indi...

    Missoula Law Enforcement say the human remains found in the shed of a Missoula home last fall, are not those of three young boys missing in Michigan.  According to a report from the University of North Texas, the bones are historical and archeological, suggesting they are more than 99 years old. The report also suggests the fragments and teeth had been buried for some time before being uncovered. It further narrows the ages of the bones for Individual One: 2-5 years of age, Indi...

  • Protect yourself from becoming snow blind

    Protect yourself from becoming snow blind

    Friday, February 9 2018 7:33 PM EST2018-02-10 00:33:23 GMT

    You normally wear sunglasses to protect your eyes from the sun, so why not do the same in the winter? 

    You normally wear sunglasses to protect your eyes from the sun, so why not do the same in the winter? 