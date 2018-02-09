Weather couldn't keep teams away from the All-Class State Wrestling Tournament

It takes more than a team effort to get preparations underway at Metrapark, but they aren't the only ones gearing up for the all class state wrestling tournament this weekend.
You normally wear sunglasses to protect your eyes from the sun, so why not do the same in the winter?
The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center is issuing a Backcountry Avalanche Warning for the mountains near Cooke City.
BILLINGS- During the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, Montanans will be watching for Whitefish skier Maggie Voisin, a rising star when it comes to freestyle skiing.
Missoula Law Enforcement say the human remains found in the shed of a Missoula home last fall, are not those of three young boys missing in Michigan. According to a report from the University of North Texas, the bones are historical and archeological, suggesting they are more than 99 years old. The report also suggests the fragments and teeth had been buried for some time before being uncovered. It further narrows the ages of the bones for Individual One: 2-5 years of age, Indi...
Every year Montana consistently ranks amongst the highest states in avalanche deaths. Between the 2008 and 2017 winter seasons 34 people have died in avalanches.
The weather was frightful Thursday night, especially for teams traveling to Billings for the All-Class State Wrestling Tournament. Their families weren't left out in the snow either, many of them also made the trek to the Magic City.
Billings police arrested a woman in connection with a Friday morning stabbing.
A Montana Department of Labor employee announced on Wednesday that he was quitting so he wouldn't have to cooperate with immigration officials searching for undocumented workers.
A multi-vehicle crash has closed both lanes of I-90 at MM 446 in Billings. According to MDT the crash involved as many as six vehicles including jackknifed semi-trucks. The MDT website shows the area to have ice/black ice on the roadway. KULR-8 has a reporter heading to the scene. Follow us here and on Facebook for updates.
Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Kevin Andrew Bacon, 44, of Pony, Montana.
