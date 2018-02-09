Weather couldn't keep teams away from the All-Class State Wrestling Tournament

The weather was frightful Thursday night, especially for teams traveling to Billings for the All-Class State Wrestling Tournament.

Their families weren't left out in the snow either, many of them also made the trek to the Magic City.

Despite the treacherous road conditions that were happening Thursday every single team that was invited to the All-Class State Wrestling tournament managed to make it to the tournament Friday.

Much of Montana saw snow and ice on the highways and interstates making travel a little less than ideal.

Colstrip fan, John Currier, said: "visibility was a little rough but the driving lane was fine, the passing lane was not good."

The travel differed depending on which side of the state the team and fans were coming from.

Ben Windauer, Columbia Falls wrestler, said his coaches were a little bit worried but they left early and powered through.

SD2 Athletic Director, Mark Wahl, said the weather was concerning for the tournament but everyone made it there safely.

Ben said if the weather managed to stop them he would have felt let down because of how hard he had worked to make it to the state tournament.

He said, "A lot of us are coming out here and looking to get it done so it's been pretty bad to see us not make it."

John Currier said he drove to Billings from Colstrip on Friday morning rather than Thursday but he said the weather wasn't why.

He said his dogs made him leave later but he grew up in Eastern Montana so he's used to this stuff.