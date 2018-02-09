Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center issues avalanche warning for Cooke City

The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center is issuing a Backcountry Avalanche Warning for the mountains near Cooke City.
Billings police arrested a woman in connection with a Friday morning stabbing.
The candidates will visit Billings for interviews and open public forums between Feb. 20 and Feb. 26. While on campus, they will meet with administrators, faculty, representatives from alumni relations and the foundation, and student groups from across the university.
An inspirational book has been gaining popularity all over the world and the author lives in the Magic City. 'What's Next?' is a book that encourages people to move forward with their lives in the most powerful way.
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
A Montana Department of Labor employee announced on Wednesday that he was quitting so he wouldn't have to cooperate with immigration officials searching for undocumented workers.
A multi-vehicle crash has closed both lanes of I-90 at MM 446 in Billings. According to MDT the crash involved as many as six vehicles including jackknifed semi-trucks. The MDT website shows the area to have ice/black ice on the roadway. KULR-8 has a reporter heading to the scene. Follow us here and on Facebook for updates.
Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Kevin Andrew Bacon, 44, of Pony, Montana.
BALTIMORE - A college student flushed her pet hamster down the toilet after she says Spirit Airlines told her she wasn't able to fly with the animal. The student said a Spirit Airlines employee suggested she flush her emotional support hamster, Pebbles, the student's lawyer Adam Goodman told CNBC. The airlines denies that this is the case. According to CNBC, a Nov. 29 email from Spirit had given Belen Aldecosea a green light to bring the hamster on board.
Missoula Law Enforcement say the human remains found in the shed of a Missoula home last fall, are not those of three young boys missing in Michigan. According to a report from the University of North Texas, the bones are historical and archeological, suggesting they are more than 99 years old. The report also suggests the fragments and teeth had been buried for some time before being uncovered. It further narrows the ages of the bones for Individual One: 2-5 years of age, Indi...
