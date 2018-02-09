Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center issues avalanche warni - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center issues avalanche warning for Cooke City

By KULR-8 News Staff
COOKE CITY, Mont. -

The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center is issuing a Backcountry Avalanche Warning for the mountains near Cooke City.

GNFAC said over three feet of snow in the past three days combined with strong westerly winds are creating very dangerous avalanche conditions.

The avalanche danger is rated HIGH on all slopes. Natural and human triggered avalanches are likely today.

Some slopes have the potential to produce very destructive avalanches that could reach valley bottoms.

Avalanche terrain and avalanche runout zone should be avoided.

For more information, visit the GNFAC website. 

