Woman arrested after alleged stabbing in the Heights

Woman arrested after alleged stabbing in the Heights

BILLINGS, Mont. -

Billings police arrested a woman in connection with a Friday morning stabbing. 

According to Lieutenant Neil Lawrence with BPD, officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of Logan Lane for a reported stabbing.

Lt. Lawrence said officers found a 24-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds. She was awake and breathing and transported to Billings Clinic with non-life threatening injuries. 

Officers arrested 21-year-old Marlana Marie Blackdog at the Heights Walmart an hour and a half later. 

She's being held at Yellowstone County Detention Facility on suspicion of "Assault with a Weapon."

Lt. Lawrence said it is unknown what provoked the altercation or what the relationship is between the victim and the suspect.

