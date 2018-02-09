Billings woman charged in Heights stabbing

Update: Marlana Marie Blackdog is officially charged in a Friday morning stabbing that sent one woman to the hospital.

According to court documents, Billings police responded to the 700 block of Logan Lane on a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a woman bleeding severely from the head standing outside a home.

Documents state the officers found fresh blood all over the inside of the home. One witness said Blackdog and the victim were arguing about Blackdog playing music too loudly.

The witness stated both women were intoxicated and got into a physical altercation. He told police he got between the two, but when they separated, the 24-year-old was bleeding severely. He said it looked like Blackdog was carrying a small knife.

Documents state the victim had a large gash on the side of her head and two stab wounds, one to her abdomen and one to her leg.

Officers began searching the area for the defendant and later eventually found Blackdog in the Heights Wendy's parking lot. Officers found her with dried blood on her clothing.

Documents state Blackdog was uncooperative during an interview with detectives but maintained her actions were in self-defense.

Billings police arrested a woman in connection with a Friday morning stabbing.

According to Lieutenant Neil Lawrence with BPD, officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of Logan Lane for a reported stabbing.

Lt. Lawrence said officers found a 24-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds. She was awake and breathing and transported to Billings Clinic with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers arrested 21-year-old Marlana Marie Blackdog at the Heights Walmart an hour and a half later.

She's being held at Yellowstone County Detention Facility on suspicion of "Assault with a Weapon."

Lt. Lawrence said it is unknown what provoked the altercation or what the relationship is between the victim and the suspect.