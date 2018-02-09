MSU Billings narrows chancellor search to four

The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center is issuing a Backcountry Avalanche Warning for the mountains near Cooke City.
The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center is issuing a Backcountry Avalanche Warning for the mountains near Cooke City.
Billings police arrested a woman in connection with a Friday morning stabbing.
Billings police arrested a woman in connection with a Friday morning stabbing.
The candidates will visit Billings for interviews and open public forums between Feb. 20 and Feb. 26. While on campus, they will meet with administrators, faculty, representatives from alumni relations and the foundation, and student groups from across the university.
The candidates will visit Billings for interviews and open public forums between Feb. 20 and Feb. 26. While on campus, they will meet with administrators, faculty, representatives from alumni relations and the foundation, and student groups from across the university.
An inspirational book has been gaining popularity all over the world and the author lives in the Magic City. 'What's Next?' is a book that encourages people to move forward with their lives in the most powerful way.
An inspirational book has been gaining popularity all over the world and the author lives in the Magic City. 'What's Next?' is a book that encourages people to move forward with their lives in the most powerful way.
Every year Montana consistently ranks amongst the highest states in avalanche deaths. Between the 2008 and 2017 winter seasons 34 people have died in avalanches.
Every year Montana consistently ranks amongst the highest states in avalanche deaths. Between the 2008 and 2017 winter seasons 34 people have died in avalanches.
The candidates will visit Billings for interviews and open public forums between Feb. 20 and Feb. 26. While on campus, they will meet with administrators, faculty, representatives from alumni relations and the foundation, and student groups from across the university.
The candidates will visit Billings for interviews and open public forums between Feb. 20 and Feb. 26. While on campus, they will meet with administrators, faculty, representatives from alumni relations and the foundation, and student groups from across the university.
The flu has been rampant across the United States so with a big event like the All-Class State Wrestling Tournament one has to wonder how they keep the flu away?
The flu has been rampant across the United States so with a big event like the All-Class State Wrestling Tournament one has to wonder how they keep the flu away?
Can we really compare sports when it comes to concussions? A Billings athletic trainer breaks the issue down.
Can we really compare sports when it comes to concussions? A Billings athletic trainer breaks the issue down.
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
Click here for a list of school closures and delays.
A Montana Department of Labor employee announced on Wednesday that he was quitting so he wouldn't have to cooperate with immigration officials searching for undocumented workers.
A Montana Department of Labor employee announced on Wednesday that he was quitting so he wouldn't have to cooperate with immigration officials searching for undocumented workers.
A multi-vehicle crash has closed both lanes of I-90 at MM 446 in Billings. According to MDT the crash involved as many as six vehicles including jackknifed semi-trucks. The MDT website shows the area to have ice/black ice on the roadway. KULR-8 has a reporter heading to the scene. Follow us here and on Facebook for updates.
A multi-vehicle crash has closed both lanes of I-90 at MM 446 in Billings. According to MDT the crash involved as many as six vehicles including jackknifed semi-trucks. The MDT website shows the area to have ice/black ice on the roadway. KULR-8 has a reporter heading to the scene. Follow us here and on Facebook for updates.
BALTIMORE - A college student flushed her pet hamster down the toilet after she says Spirit Airlines told her she wasn't able to fly with the animal. The student said a Spirit Airlines employee suggested she flush her emotional support hamster, Pebbles, the student's lawyer Adam Goodman told CNBC. The airlines denies that this is the case. According to CNBC, a Nov. 29 email from Spirit had given Belen Aldecosea a green light to bring the hamster on board.
BALTIMORE - A college student flushed her pet hamster down the toilet after she says Spirit Airlines told her she wasn't able to fly with the animal. The student said a Spirit Airlines employee suggested she flush her emotional support hamster, Pebbles, the student's lawyer Adam Goodman told CNBC. The airlines denies that this is the case. According to CNBC, a Nov. 29 email from Spirit had given Belen Aldecosea a green light to bring the hamster on board.
Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Kevin Andrew Bacon, 44, of Pony, Montana.
Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Kevin Andrew Bacon, 44, of Pony, Montana.
An inspirational book has been gaining popularity all over the world and the author lives in the Magic City. 'What's Next?' is a book that encourages people to move forward with their lives in the most powerful way.
An inspirational book has been gaining popularity all over the world and the author lives in the Magic City. 'What's Next?' is a book that encourages people to move forward with their lives in the most powerful way.
Can we really compare sports when it comes to concussions? A Billings athletic trainer breaks the issue down.
Can we really compare sports when it comes to concussions? A Billings athletic trainer breaks the issue down.