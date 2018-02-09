Tips to save money on your energy bill

Is your bank account feeling the freeze this winter from sky-rocketing power bills? If so, you're not alone. Here are a few energy-saving tips to keep money from slipping out the door: Reverse your ceiling fan: energy experts say spinning the fan in the opposite direction can force the rising warm air downward. Check your home for drafts: take a dollar bill, open your door and close the door on the bill. Pull the bill through the door. If it glides through easily, chang...

