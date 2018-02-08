Could ham radio save us all? - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Could ham radio save us all?

Hawaii's recent false nuclear missile alert showed us how reliant we are on cell phones and modern technology – and how unprepared we are if they become inaccessible. But in case the unexpected happens, an unlikely group of hobbyists – ham radio operators – are standing at the ready and may save us all. 

