Could ham radio save us all?

A short government shutdown is assured as the Senate has recessed until just after a Thursday midnight deadline to pass a temporary funding bill.
Hawaii's false nuclear missile alert reveals how an unlikely group of hobbyists – ham radio operators – are standing at the ready and may save us all. NBC's Jacob Soboroff reports.
The San Diego Girl Scout council is looking into whether a scout who was photographed selling cookies outside a marijuana dispensary broke any rules.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is celebrating a new a budget agreement as providing needed funding for health, drug abuse and social service programs.
SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car on an endless road trip past Mars.
Right now, there are 970 people living inside Washington's Correction Center for women, 14 of them are babies.
A representative for John Mahoney says the actor known playing the cranky dad on "Frasier" has died. He was 77.
The stock market ended a wild day with its biggest drop in six and a half years as the Dow Jones industrial average briefly plunged nearly 1,600 points.
A judge says there's "no way" she will punish a father of three victims of Larry Nassar after the dad tried to attack the former sports doctor in a Michigan courtroom.
President Donald Trump says newly declassified GOP memo alleging FBI abuses shows, "A lot of people should be ashamed of themselves."
A multi-vehicle crash has closed both lanes of I-90 at MM 446 in Billings. According to MDT the crash involved as many as six vehicles including jackknifed semi-trucks. The MDT website shows the area to have ice/black ice on the roadway. KULR-8 has a reporter heading to the scene. Follow us here and on Facebook for updates.
Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Kevin Andrew Bacon, 44, of Pony, Montana.
The San Diego Girl Scout council is looking into whether a scout who was photographed selling cookies outside a marijuana dispensary broke any rules.
A Montana Department of Labor employee announced on Wednesday that he was quitting so he wouldn't have to cooperate with immigration officials searching for undocumented workers.
Local organizations in the Billings community are working together to combat hunger among children and young adults.
Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan has identified the man killed in the head-on crash west of Joliet Monday night.
A federal jury has found Terrance Edwards and Francine Granados guilty on all charges tied to a human trafficking case in in Montana from September 2016.
