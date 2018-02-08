All-Class State Wrestling Tournament works to protect against th - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

All-Class State Wrestling Tournament works to protect against the flu

By Melissa Scavelli, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

The flu has been rampant across the United States so with a big event like the All-Class State Wrestling Tournament one has to wonder how they keep the flu away?

KULR-8 spoke with Billings School District 2 Athletic Director, Mark Wahl, about how they defend the wrestlers against the flu.

Wahl said they're always worried about their wrestlers getting sick but they do have a couple protocols to make sure everyone stays as healthy as they can be.

He said the most important thing is to keep the kids healthy.

Making sure they get plenty of rest and fluids is essential so he said they arranged the tournament with that in mind.

Wahl said they make sure to do health checks of the wrestlers before their match to keep as many germs off the mat as possible.

Germs are inevitable though so Wahl said they also disinfect the mats as often as they can.

He said they have one mat crew for every 4 mats.

Wahl said because the tournament moves so fast it's hard to sanitize the mats after each match but they make sure to disinfect after each round.

After each round, they'll take a 2-gallon sanitizer and spray each mat to make sure everyone stays healthy.

The mats get extra cleanings if there is any blood, spit, or excess sweat left after a match.

Wahl said they also have hand sanitizer at every table on the wrestling floor.

He also said the best thing a guest can do is make sure they're washing their hands.

He said that while the flu is a large concern because of how big the event is he believes they'll make it out with everyone intact. 

