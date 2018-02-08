2018's MATE Show plays host to some unique vendors

The Montana Agri-Trade Exposition kicks off Thursday, February 15.

From Hobby Horses to massive farm equipment, Traci Marchwinski, MATE Show manager said there is something for everyone to enjoy.

One of the brand new vendors to MATE this year is the Action Track Chair.

Marchwinski said this tracked wheelchair can help those who may have trouble getting around on their feet go virtually anywhere in our rough Montana terrain.

If the agriculture equipment isn't really your style, Marchwinski said this is a great family-friendly event to check out. "We have food to eat, we have tables and chairs set up, so you can sit and visit with all your friends you haven't seen since the snow's been so deep," she said. "It's just a real family oriented environment and it's fun to see everybody that you haven't seen for a long time. Even the vendors get excited to see each other that they haven't seen for a whole year."

Thursday and Friday's hours are 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday the event is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

There are more than 550 booths and displays. You can get your free tickets from any First Interstate Bank or www.TheMateShow.com.