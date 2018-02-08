Multi-vehicle crash blocks I-90 Eastbound lanes at MM 446

A multi-vehicle crash has closed both lanes of I-90 at MM 446 in Billings. According to MDT the crash involved as many as six vehicles including jackknifed semi-trucks. The MDT website shows the area to have ice/black ice on the roadway. KULR-8 has a reporter heading to the scene. Follow us here and on Facebook for updates.

The Billings Police Department has been busy with their K9 unit. Along with continuing narcotic and patrol training with their 2 dogs, they're working on getting 2 more. The Billings Police Department has had a K9 unit since 1996. They currently only have 2 dogs though and 1 of those dogs is being trained to search for narcotics for the traffic unit. Kooko had been with BPD for 4 years and is switching from a dual purpose dog to a single purpose, narcotics. Lt. Brian Korell sa...