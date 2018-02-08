Multi-vehicle crash blocks I-90 Eastbound lanes at MM 446 - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Multi-vehicle crash blocks I-90 Eastbound lanes at MM 446

By KULR-8 News Staff
BILLINGS, Mont. -

A multi-vehicle crash has closed both lanes of I-90 at MM 446 in Billings.

According to MDT the crash involved as many as six vehicles including jackknifed semi-trucks.

The MDT website shows the area to have ice/black ice on the roadway.

KULR-8 has a reporter heading to the scene. Follow us here and on Facebook for updates.

