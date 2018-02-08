Robotics team gears up for state competition

A 4-H robotics team in Big Timber is gearing up for a state competition in Wyoming..after getting an award at the MSU Bozeman robotics competition.



The 4H group is small, but that gives students like Kevin Chittenden more practice with the robot.



"That gives us a lot of opportunity, Kevin Chittenden, Member for the Timber Tech Robotics 4H Club, says. "It's pretty fun and interesting just seeing the design grow over time, seeing your ideas come to life in the robot."



In the next week and a half before the competition, the boys hope to build another robot and add to their current one.



"What we really want to do is something along the lines of a harvester, which is more of spinning wheels or belts that pulls the blocks in and allows us to collect them much quicker and saves us time in the competition for scoring other elements, Chittenden says.



If the boys get a high enough score they'll move onto to the regional competition.



They're competing against teams more than ten times their size, so they want your help.

To learn more about how you can help the students you can goto:

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=9641571&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook&utm_campaign=creatorshare2