Billings Police Department K9 Kooko Trains for Narcotics

One organization braved freezing temperatures Tuesday to stand up for love and unity in light of recent hate crimes.
A federal jury has found Terrance Edwards and Francine Granados guilty on all charges tied to a human trafficking case in in Montana from September 2016.
An organization in Billings has a new program to keep people, especially families, off the streets.
Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan has identified the man killed in the head-on crash west of Joliet Monday night.
Bobby Hauck was hired at the beginning of December, and quickly went to work on his first recruiting class at the University of Montana. And today, Hauck could finally comment on the 26 players that his team signed.
From Montana Sports Information: A freshman season that was showing so much promise and helping return the Montana women’s basketball team to Big Sky Conference contender has come to an abrupt end. It was confirmed on Tuesday that the knee injury suffered by Sophia Stiles in the third quarter of Saturday’s home win over North Dakota was a season-ending ACL tear. “It’s devastating to this team right now in so many ways,” said coach Shannon Schweyen. &ld...
General Admission tickets to see the former vice president speak in Montana sold out in less than 24 hours.
Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Kevin Andrew Bacon, 44, of Pony, Montana.
Two men are in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility following an armed robbery at Dotty's Casino Monday night.
"For some years before surgery I had times when I would feel less peppy," Diane Foley said. "Now this was a sign of my Mitral Valve dysfunction."
The San Diego Girl Scout council is looking into whether a scout who was photographed selling cookies outside a marijuana dispensary broke any rules.
Right now, there are 970 people living inside Washington's Correction Center for women, 14 of them are babies.
An organization in Billings has a new program to keep people, especially families, off the streets.
