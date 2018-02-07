Girl Scout sells 300 boxes of cookies outside marijuana dispensary

The San Diego Girl Scout council is looking into whether a scout who was photographed selling cookies outside a marijuana dispensary broke any rules.

Urbn Leaf posted a photograph of the girl outside the shop that sells medical and recreational marijuana and invited customers on its Instagram account to come get some Girl Scout cookies.

A post shared by Urbn Leaf (@urbnleafca) on Feb 2, 2018 at 1:43pm PST

In the photo, the girl, wearing her green vest of badges, is holding boxes of cookies outside the front doors of the dispensary. The photo has drawn criticism from some, who object to a child being photographed outside a dispensary.

Urbn Leaf founder, Will Senn, said the girl was with her parents and was just passing by with her wagon. He said he likes to support local fundraising efforts.

Girl Scout council members are trying to identify the girl and talk to her family about whether she is in violation of any organization guidelines.

