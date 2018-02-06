Organization braves freezing temperatures to rally against hate

One organization braved freezing temperatures Tuesday to stand up for love and unity in light of recent hate crimes.
Closing arguments set for Tuesday afternoon in human trafficking trial of Terrance Edwards.
An organization in Billings has a new program to keep people, especially families, off the streets.
Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan has identified the man killed in the head-on crash west of Joliet Monday night.
Two men are in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility following an armed robbery at Dotty's Casino Monday night.
Steepworld is hosting the Montana bouldering championships.
Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Kevin Andrew Bacon, 44, of Pony, Montana.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - This Is Us is one of the most popular shows on TV, and now a local fire department is hoping lessons from a recent episode can make a difference in real life. "I think they nailed that emotional feeling that you have going through this," Rick Frier says while watching Sunday's episode. And he should know.
Right now, there are 970 people living inside Washington's Correction Center for women, 14 of them are babies.
School District 2 is searching for a new superintendent after current Superintendent Terry Bouck announced his retirement this past fall.
