Organization braves freezing temperatures to rally against hate

By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

One organization braved freezing temperatures Tuesday to stand up for love and unity in light of recent hate crimes. The rally began at 5 p.m.  and lasted until 6:30 p.m.

The organization is called TRANS*S and is from Billings. Over a dozen people rallied against hate and stood on the corner of 17th Street and Grand Avenue.

"We saw what happened at Grace United Methodist Church for the second time, we said that's enough," said one of the co-founders, Rhiannon Schiller. "We can't handle that."

"We don't want this to escalate we don't want people to get hurt," said another co-founder, Alexander Andrews.

Many passersby honked and waved at the group supporting their rally. The church is known to welcome everyone through their doors, including the LGBT community from Billings. Andrews said after the acts of hate that occurred at the church, he's there to make sure no one feels small.

"I've been there," Andrews said. "I grew up in Kansas. I went to college in Nebraska being openly trans, openly queer. I know what it's like to be surrounded by people and that's not a feeling I want them to have to go through."

TRANS*S is not the only one in the community standing up against hate. Mayor Bill Cole spoke out in front of city council and read a statement saying in part, 'Racist and bigoted criminality and hate speech of this or any type is deplorable, despicable, degrading and has no place in Billings or any other community.'

If you would like to reach out to TRANS*S, they have a Facebook page called Trans Resource and Networking System that you can visit. You can also contact them at (406)272-6517 or by email at billingstranss.com.
 

