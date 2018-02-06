New Billings program aims to help homeless families become homeowners

An organization in Billings has a new program to keep people, especially families, off the streets.

Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley has been around for the past 14 years, but they now have a new program that offers an affordable option to families looking to go from homelessness to homeowners.

"Every moment, you just did what you had to do to survive to provide for your children."

Felicia Burg found herself homeless at the age of 17 after dealing with drug addiction. Burg said she knew she had to change her life in order to better her children's.

"I was reaching out for help in my sobriety and I met a pastor in a Methodist church who says, 'I think I know a program for you,'" Burg said.

"Families that graduate our network, go through our programming have the opportunity to continue case management and budgeting with us," said Lisa Donnot, Executive Director of Family Promise. "Once they get a certain amount of money saved in a savings account, then we help them start looking to purchase a home."

"The program, it is hard, but it's so worth it." Burg said she is a proud owner of a home in Billings with her husband. She said it's one she strived so hard to achieve with the help of the Partners in Housing program. "My daughter doesn't ever have to know what the feeling of homelessness is."

Burg said this program will also help manage your savings and prepare you in life.