New Billings program aims to help homeless families become homeowners

Closing arguments set for Tuesday afternoon in human trafficking trial of Terrance Edwards.
An organization in Billings has a new program to keep people, especially families, off the streets.
Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan has identified the man killed in the head-on crash west of Joliet Monday night.
Two men are in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility following an armed robbery at Dotty's Casino Monday night.
The Billings City Council met Monday night and on the agenda was the One Big Sky Center Project. Members from the Big Sky Economic Development once again stood in front of City Council to give an update on the timing and finances of the Big Sky Center Project.
Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan has identified the man killed in the head-on crash west of Joliet Monday night.
Two men are in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility following an armed robbery at Dotty's Casino Monday night.
"For some years before surgery I had times when I would feel less peppy," Diane Foley said. "Now this was a sign of my Mitral Valve dysfunction."
Right now, there are 970 people living inside Washington's Correction Center for women, 14 of them are babies.
Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Kevin Andrew Bacon, 44, of Pony, Montana.
Billings police are investigating a stabbing at a home on the Billings West End that sent one man to the hospital.
