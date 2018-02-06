SpaceX launches big new rocket on test flight

SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car on an endless road trip past Mars.
Right now, there are 970 people living inside Washington's Correction Center for women, 14 of them are babies.
A representative for John Mahoney says the actor known playing the cranky dad on "Frasier" has died. He was 77.
The stock market ended a wild day with its biggest drop in six and a half years as the Dow Jones industrial average briefly plunged nearly 1,600 points.
A judge says there's "no way" she will punish a father of three victims of Larry Nassar after the dad tried to attack the former sports doctor in a Michigan courtroom.
President Donald Trump says newly declassified GOP memo alleging FBI abuses shows, "A lot of people should be ashamed of themselves."
Republican Congressman Trey Gowdy of South Carolina announced on Twitter Wednesday he will not seek re-election.
Congressman Greg Gianforte and Senator Steve Daines were among dozens of GOP lawmakers riding a chartered train to a Republican retreat in West Virginia. The train struck a garbage truck south of Charlottesville, Virginia. One person is dead.
Mark Salling, one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy "Glee," has died of a possible suicide at age 35 a few weeks before he was scheduled to be sentenced in Los Angeles on child pornography charges.
The Senate is poised to respond to the sex abuse scandal involving sports doctor Larry Nassar by approving legislation that requires governing bodies for amateur athletics to quickly report claims of abuse to law enforcement.
Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan has identified the man killed in the head-on crash west of Joliet Monday night.
Two men are in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility following an armed robbery at Dotty's Casino Monday night.
"For some years before surgery I had times when I would feel less peppy," Diane Foley said. "Now this was a sign of my Mitral Valve dysfunction."
Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Kevin Andrew Bacon, 44, of Pony, Montana.
Billings police are investigating a stabbing at a home on the Billings West End that sent one man to the hospital.
