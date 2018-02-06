Two men arrested following Billings casino robbery

Closing arguments set for Tuesday afternoon in human trafficking trial of Terrance Edwards.
Two men are in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility following an armed robbery at Dotty's Casino Monday night.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation, Highway 212 is closed three miles west of Joliet.
The Billings City Council met Monday night and on the agenda was the One Big Sky Center Project. Members from the Big Sky Economic Development once again stood in front of City Council to give an update on the timing and finances of the Big Sky Center Project.
School District 2 is searching for a new superintendent after current Superintendent Terry Bouck announced his retirement this past fall.
After an unexpected resignation, the city of Bozeman won't have an animal control officer for weeks.
School District 2 is searching for a new superintendent after current Superintendent Terry Bouck announced his retirement this past fall.
"For some years before surgery I had times when I would feel less peppy," Diane Foley said. "Now this was a sign of my Mitral Valve dysfunction."
Right now, there are 970 people living inside Washington's Correction Center for women, 14 of them are babies.
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
Click here for a list of school closures and delays.
Billings police are investigating a stabbing at a home on the Billings West End that sent one man to the hospital.
