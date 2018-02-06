Two men arrested following Billings casino robbery

Two men are in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility following an armed robbery late Monday night.

According to Billings Police Lt. Neil Lawrence, officers were dispatched to Dotty's Casino at 4010 Montana Sapphire Drive just before midnight.

Lawrence states that one man had entered the casino at 11:48 PM with a gun and demanded money.

The suspect left the casino with an undisclosed amount of cash and got into a vehicle that had another person waiting inside.

Surveillance video allowed police to get clear identification of the vehicle. The description was shared with other officers and the vehicle was found approximately one hour later at the Gold Dust Casino on 15th St. West.

Responding officers made contact with the individuals and took them into custody.

Billings Police identify the men as 35-year-old Antonio Gutierrez and 30-year-old Christopher Esrey.

A public records search show that Esrey is on probation after being convicted on drug and burglary charges in May 2017.