City Council listens to public comment on the One Big Sky Center project

According to the Montana Department of Transportation, Highway 212 is closed three miles west of Joliet.
The Billings City Council met Monday night and on the agenda was the One Big Sky Center Project. Members from the Big Sky Economic Development once again stood in front of City Council to give an update on the timing and finances of the Big Sky Center Project.
School District 2 is searching for a new superintendent after current Superintendent Terry Bouck announced his retirement this past fall.
After a week of testimony against him, the defendant in the federal sex trafficking trial in Billings takes the stand in his own defense.
"For some years before surgery I had times when I would feel less peppy," Diane Foley said. "Now this was a sign of my Mitral Valve dysfunction."
Right now, there are 970 people living inside Washington's Correction Center for women, 14 of them are babies.
Billings police are investigating a stabbing at a home on the Billings West End that sent one man to the hospital.
Big Bear Sports Center in Great Falls will soon close its doors. Media spokesman Brett Taylor confirms that ownership is selling the location at 121 NW Bypass to North 40 Outfitters.
On Saturday, January 20th, Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to an Attempt To Locate (ATL) involving a blue extended cab pickup with Washington plates.
