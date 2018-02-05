SD2 searches for new superintendent

School District 2 is searching for a new superintendent after current Superintendent Terry Bouck announced his retirement this past fall.
School District 2 is searching for a new superintendent after current Superintendent Terry Bouck announced his retirement this past fall.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation, Highway 212 is closed three miles west of Joliet.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation, Highway 212 is closed three miles west of Joliet.
After a week of testimony against him, the defendant in the federal sex trafficking trial in Billings takes the stand in his own defense.
After a week of testimony against him, the defendant in the federal sex trafficking trial in Billings takes the stand in his own defense.
"For some years before surgery I had times when I would feel less peppy," Diane Foley said. "Now this was a sign of my Mitral Valve dysfunction."
"For some years before surgery I had times when I would feel less peppy," Diane Foley said. "Now this was a sign of my Mitral Valve dysfunction."
Right now, there are 970 people living inside Washington's Correction Center for women, 14 of them are babies.
Right now, there are 970 people living inside Washington's Correction Center for women, 14 of them are babies.
School District 2 is searching for a new superintendent after current Superintendent Terry Bouck announced his retirement this past fall.
School District 2 is searching for a new superintendent after current Superintendent Terry Bouck announced his retirement this past fall.
After a week of testimony against him, the defendant in the federal sex trafficking trial in Billings takes the stand in his own defense.
After a week of testimony against him, the defendant in the federal sex trafficking trial in Billings takes the stand in his own defense.
"For some years before surgery I had times when I would feel less peppy," Diane Foley said. "Now this was a sign of my Mitral Valve dysfunction."
"For some years before surgery I had times when I would feel less peppy," Diane Foley said. "Now this was a sign of my Mitral Valve dysfunction."
Big Bear Sports Center in Great Falls will soon close its doors. Media spokesman Brett Taylor confirms that ownership is selling the location at 121 NW Bypass to North 40 Outfitters.
Big Bear Sports Center in Great Falls will soon close its doors. Media spokesman Brett Taylor confirms that ownership is selling the location at 121 NW Bypass to North 40 Outfitters.
The Montana Department of Justice issued a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) Monday for 19-year-old Danell Elizabeth Wilson.
The Montana Department of Justice issued a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) Monday for 19-year-old Danell Elizabeth Wilson.
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
Click here for a list of school closures and delays.
Billings police are investigating a stabbing at a home on the Billings West End that sent one man to the hospital.
Billings police are investigating a stabbing at a home on the Billings West End that sent one man to the hospital.
A mother of four used a knife to stop a man breaking into her home Sunday morning.
A mother of four used a knife to stop a man breaking into her home Sunday morning.
In 1958, KGHL Radio in Billings expanded to television, when KGHL-TV, now KULR-8, signed on the air.
In 1958, KGHL Radio in Billings expanded to television, when KGHL-TV, now KULR-8, signed on the air.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation, Highway 212 is closed three miles west of Joliet.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation, Highway 212 is closed three miles west of Joliet.
Big Bear Sports Center in Great Falls will soon close its doors. Media spokesman Brett Taylor confirms that ownership is selling the location at 121 NW Bypass to North 40 Outfitters.
Big Bear Sports Center in Great Falls will soon close its doors. Media spokesman Brett Taylor confirms that ownership is selling the location at 121 NW Bypass to North 40 Outfitters.
On Saturday, January 20th, Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to an Attempt To Locate (ATL) involving a blue extended cab pickup with Washington plates.
On Saturday, January 20th, Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to an Attempt To Locate (ATL) involving a blue extended cab pickup with Washington plates.
KEY PENINSULA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in Washington state say a man and woman have been killed in a shooting that may have a drug connection. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said on Facebook that deputies responding to a 911 call about a shooting at a mobile home in the Key Peninsula early Saturday arrested a suspect who was walking in the area.
KEY PENINSULA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in Washington state say a man and woman have been killed in a shooting that may have a drug connection. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said on Facebook that deputies responding to a 911 call about a shooting at a mobile home in the Key Peninsula early Saturday arrested a suspect who was walking in the area.