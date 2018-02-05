Man killed in head-on crash west of Joliet identified

UPDATE: Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan has identified the man killed in the head-on crash west of Joliet Monday night as 73-year-old Kent Harris of Red Lodge.



According to Capt. Keith Edgell with Montana Highway Patrol, Harris was attempting to pass a pickup in front of him, but with whiteout conditions created by a snow plow, he could not see the car coming from the opposite direction. Capt. Edgell said this caused a chain-reaction crash.

Highway 212 was closed for nearly four hours Monday night due to a fatal crash three miles west of Joliet.

According to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palen, one man was driving southbound on Highway 212 when he tried to pass a snow plow. The man struck a car heading northbound in a head-on collision. MHP said it could not give further details about the driver of the other vehicle.



Trooper Palen says drugs and alcohol are not considered factors at this time. The crash is still under investigation.