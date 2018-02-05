Fatal crash closes Highway 212 west of Joliet - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Fatal crash closes Highway 212 west of Joliet

By KULR-8 News Staff
BILLINGS, Mont. -

According to the Montana Department of Transportation, Highway 212 is closed three miles west of Joliet. 

Montana Highway Patrol confirms there was a fatal crash in the area. 

Traffic is being detoured. Road conditions are reported to be snow-packed and icy.

MDT is asking drivers to please use State Highway 421 off I-90 if traveling to Red Lodge.

