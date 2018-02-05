Rocky Mountain College Releases 2018 Football Schedule

The Battlin' Bears' season will open up on August 23rd when they play host to Carroll.
From Montana Sports Information: Montana stretched its win streak to double digits on Thursday, knocking off Northern Colorado, 88-79.
The game was level at 67-67 with 5:17 remaining, but Northern finished the night with a 13-4 run in which they held Rocky to 1 of 6 shooting.
Three players scored in double figures as the 15th-ranked Rocky Mountain College women’s basketball team picked up a 58-46 home win over MSU Northern.
The Battlin' Bears' season will open up on August 23rd when they play host to Carroll.
No. 14 Gonzaga snapped a three-game home losing streak to BYU, holding off the Cougars 68-60 Saturday night inside the McCarthey Athletic Center.
By Whitworth Athletics
Kyle Roach poured in a career-high 39 points to lead 5th-ranked Whitworth to a 76-70 win at Lewis & Clark College on Saturday night at the Pamplin Center.
The Lewis & Clark Pioneers outscored the Whitworth Pirates by ten points in overtime to earn a 88-78 win Saturday evening.
The Idaho men got it done on the road on Saturday night, topping Sacramento State 81-58.
CHENEY, Wash. – Another home stand ends on a high note for Eastern Washington women's basketball team, who picked up a 64-57 victory over Portland State on Saturday afternoon in Reese Court.
MOSCOW, Idaho—The Vandal women led wire-to-wire Saturday afternoon, avenging their earlier loss to the Sacramento State Hornets. Idaho picked up its sixth straight win, sending the Hornets packing 101-66.
Johnathan Williams led the Bulldogs with 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Zach Norvell Jr. and Josh Perkins each finished the game with 13 points.
