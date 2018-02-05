Dow drops 1,175, biggest-ever point drop

NEW YORK (AP) - The stock market ended a wild day with its biggest drop in six and a half years as the Dow Jones industrial average briefly plunged nearly 1,600 points.

The index ended down 1,175, its biggest point drop of all time and its worst percentage decline since August 2011.

A market rout that began Friday because of worries over inflation and higher interest rates deepened, erasing the gains the market accumulated in the first few weeks of the year.

