Babies behind bars: 14 babies currently living inside Washington prison

School District 2 is searching for a new superintendent after current Superintendent Terry Bouck announced his retirement this past fall.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation, Highway 212 is closed three miles west of Joliet.
After a week of testimony against him, the defendant in the federal sex trafficking trial in Billings takes the stand in his own defense.
"For some years before surgery I had times when I would feel less peppy," Diane Foley said. "Now this was a sign of my Mitral Valve dysfunction."
Right now, there are 970 people living inside Washington's Correction Center for women, 14 of them are babies.
A representative for John Mahoney says the actor known playing the cranky dad on "Frasier" has died. He was 77.
The stock market ended a wild day with its biggest drop in six and a half years as the Dow Jones industrial average briefly plunged nearly 1,600 points.
A judge says there's "no way" she will punish a father of three victims of Larry Nassar after the dad tried to attack the former sports doctor in a Michigan courtroom.
President Donald Trump says newly declassified GOP memo alleging FBI abuses shows, "A lot of people should be ashamed of themselves."
Republican Congressman Trey Gowdy of South Carolina announced on Twitter Wednesday he will not seek re-election.
Congressman Greg Gianforte and Senator Steve Daines were among dozens of GOP lawmakers riding a chartered train to a Republican retreat in West Virginia. The train struck a garbage truck south of Charlottesville, Virginia. One person is dead.
Mark Salling, one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy "Glee," has died of a possible suicide at age 35 a few weeks before he was scheduled to be sentenced in Los Angeles on child pornography charges.
The Senate is poised to respond to the sex abuse scandal involving sports doctor Larry Nassar by approving legislation that requires governing bodies for amateur athletics to quickly report claims of abuse to law enforcement.
A northwest Indiana woman has honored her father's memory with a humorous obituary that recounts his fondness for his family and details how he left behind jars of Miracle Whip and boxes of Hamburger Helper that could prove helpful in a zombie apocalypse.
Billings police are investigating a stabbing at a home on the Billings West End that sent one man to the hospital.
A mother of four used a knife to stop a man breaking into her home Sunday morning.
In 1958, KGHL Radio in Billings expanded to television, when KGHL-TV, now KULR-8, signed on the air.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation, Highway 212 is closed three miles west of Joliet.
Big Bear Sports Center in Great Falls will soon close its doors. Media spokesman Brett Taylor confirms that ownership is selling the location at 121 NW Bypass to North 40 Outfitters.
On Saturday, January 20th, Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to an Attempt To Locate (ATL) involving a blue extended cab pickup with Washington plates.
KEY PENINSULA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in Washington state say a man and woman have been killed in a shooting that may have a drug connection. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said on Facebook that deputies responding to a 911 call about a shooting at a mobile home in the Key Peninsula early Saturday arrested a suspect who was walking in the area.
