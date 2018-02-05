Missing Endangered Person Advisory canceled for missing Helena woman

UPDATE: The Montana DOJ has canceled the MEPA for Danell Elizabeth Wilson. She has been located and is safe.

The Montana Department of Justice issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) Monday for 19-year-old Danell Elizabeth Wilson.

Wilson was last seen in Helena wearing a t-shirt and sweatpants. According to the MEPA, she left a residence around 1:00 a.m. depressed.

Wilson is described as 6' tall, 280 lbs. She has hazel eyes and red hair. She also has pierced ears, pierced nose, and tattoos on her right wrist and left ankle.

Wilson drives a dark grey Pontiac Grand Am with Montana license plate 514760B.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Wilson, you are asked to call the Helena Police Department at (406) 442-3233 or call 911.