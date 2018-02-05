Big Bear Sports Center closing Great Falls Store - Billings store future is unconfirmed

Big Bear Sports Center in Great Falls will soon close its doors.

Media spokesman Brett Taylor confirms that ownership is selling the location at 121 NW Bypass to North 40 Outfitters.

North 40 Outfitters also issued an announcement Monday confirming they have finalized a lease to occupy the former Kmart location at 1000 3rd St. NW and plan to open a second store at that location.

The North 40 Outfitters announcement states that they have also secured the rights to the Big Bear Sporting Goods location at 121 NW Bypass.

The Billings community has been awaiting an official announcement as to the future of the store on King Avenue.

Spokesman Brett Taylor declined to comment on the location's future while ownership continues to work with their insurance company.

The Big Bear location in Billings has been closed since November after a man barricaded himself in the store and exchanged gunfire with Billings police.

Previous coverage:

Big Bear Standoff and Shooting

Big Bear standoff time-line

Police: Big Bear suspect was killed by police gunfire

North 40 Press Release is below.