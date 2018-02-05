Original KULR-8 employee reflects on last 60 years

In 1958, KGHL Radio in Billings expanded to television, when KGHL-TV signed on the air.

The call letters would eventually be changed to KULR or KULR-8.

We sat down with Virginia Smith, who was there that day, nearly 60 years ago, when the station went live.

She's one of the colorful characters in the history of KULR-8 and shared some of her favorite memories of the early days.