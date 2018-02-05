Last living member of original KULR-8 crew reflects on last 60 years

Many people chose to boycott the Super Bowl this year due to ongoing protests during the National Anthem by NFL players. That left those people looking for other ways to spend their day. It wasn't hard to know what some were doing though with all of the fresh snow we received. We got about 9 inches of fresh powder so for those who chose to skip the game it was the perfect opportunity to pull out the sleds. There were about a dozen or so people enjoy...

Many people chose to boycott the Super Bowl this year due to ongoing protests during the National Anthem by NFL players. That left those people looking for other ways to spend their day. It wasn't hard to know what some were doing though with all of the fresh snow we received. We got about 9 inches of fresh powder so for those who chose to skip the game it was the perfect opportunity to pull out the sleds. There were about a dozen or so people enjoy...