Some residents celebrated sledding Sunday rather than Super Bowl - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Some residents celebrated sledding Sunday rather than Super Bowl Sunday

Posted: Updated:
By Melissa Scavelli, KULR
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Many people chose to boycott the Super Bowl this year due to ongoing protests during the National Anthem by NFL players.

That left those people looking for other ways to spend their day.

It wasn't hard to know what some were doing though with all of the fresh snow we received.

We got about 9 inches of fresh powder so for those who chose to skip the game it was the perfect opportunity to pull out the sleds.      

There were about a dozen or so people enjoying themselves at Pioneer Park.

Several children were riding their sleds and snowboards down the hills.

One mother told KULR-8 that she was enjoying watching the kids play rather than watching the Super Bowl.

That's because this year she boycotted the NFL.

Christine Grant said, "We have not watched a single game this year and I think it's horrible that they disrespect the flag the way they do and I'm not for that."

She said her family has even switched their favorite beer in protest of the NFL.

As for the sledding, we have quite a bit of snow still to come overnight so Monday will be another great day to grab a sled.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Last living member of original KULR-8 crew reflects on last 60 years

    Last living member of original KULR-8 crew reflects on last 60 years

    Monday, February 5 2018 12:53 AM EST2018-02-05 05:53:08 GMT

    In 1958, KGHL Radio in Billings expanded to television, when KGHL-TV, now KULR-8, signed on the air.  

    In 1958, KGHL Radio in Billings expanded to television, when KGHL-TV, now KULR-8, signed on the air.  

  • Some residents celebrated sledding Sunday rather than Super Bowl Sunday

    Some residents celebrated sledding Sunday rather than Super Bowl Sunday

    Monday, February 5 2018 12:14 AM EST2018-02-05 05:14:47 GMT
    Many people chose to boycott the Super Bowl this year due to ongoing protests during the National Anthem by NFL players. That left those people looking for other ways to spend their day. It wasn't hard to know what some were doing though with all of the fresh snow we received. We got about 9 inches of fresh powder so for those who chose to skip the game it was the perfect opportunity to pull out the sleds.       There were about a dozen or so people enjoy...
    Many people chose to boycott the Super Bowl this year due to ongoing protests during the National Anthem by NFL players. That left those people looking for other ways to spend their day. It wasn't hard to know what some were doing though with all of the fresh snow we received. We got about 9 inches of fresh powder so for those who chose to skip the game it was the perfect opportunity to pull out the sleds.       There were about a dozen or so people enjoy...

  • Church receives community support after being vandalized

    Church receives community support after being vandalized

    Sunday, February 4 2018 11:32 PM EST2018-02-05 04:32:27 GMT

    Grace United Methodist Church has been hit with vandalism more than once within the last 10 days. The last one occurred Thursday night.

    Grace United Methodist Church has been hit with vandalism more than once within the last 10 days. The last one occurred Thursday night.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sheila E: Timberlake won't use Prince hologram at Super Bowl

    Sheila E: Timberlake won't use Prince hologram at Super Bowl

    Monday, February 5 2018 12:58 AM EST2018-02-05 05:58:52 GMT
    Sheila E. says Justin Timberlake reached out to her after she tweeted that Prince didn't want to be hologrammed and says she wants "people to know there was no hologram.".
    Sheila E. says Justin Timberlake reached out to her after she tweeted that Prince didn't want to be hologrammed and says she wants "people to know there was no hologram.".

  • Billings woman stabs ex who was breaking into her home

    Billings woman stabs ex who was breaking into her home

    Sunday, February 4 2018 5:08 PM EST2018-02-04 22:08:32 GMT

    A mother of four used a knife to stop a man breaking into her home Sunday morning. 

    A mother of four used a knife to stop a man breaking into her home Sunday morning. 

  • Police: 2 killed with child in vehicle nearby; man arrested

    Police: 2 killed with child in vehicle nearby; man arrested

    Sunday, February 4 2018 10:22 AM EST2018-02-04 15:22:59 GMT

    KEY PENINSULA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in Washington state say a man and woman have been killed in a shooting that may have a drug connection.    The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said on Facebook that deputies responding to a 911 call about a shooting at a mobile home in the Key Peninsula early Saturday arrested a suspect who was walking in the area.

    KEY PENINSULA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in Washington state say a man and woman have been killed in a shooting that may have a drug connection.    The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said on Facebook that deputies responding to a 911 call about a shooting at a mobile home in the Key Peninsula early Saturday arrested a suspect who was walking in the area.

  • Last living member of original KULR-8 crew reflects on last 60 years

    Last living member of original KULR-8 crew reflects on last 60 years

    Monday, February 5 2018 12:53 AM EST2018-02-05 05:53:08 GMT

    In 1958, KGHL Radio in Billings expanded to television, when KGHL-TV, now KULR-8, signed on the air.  

    In 1958, KGHL Radio in Billings expanded to television, when KGHL-TV, now KULR-8, signed on the air.  

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

  • Man attacked outside Heights Walmart

    Man attacked outside Heights Walmart

    Saturday, February 3 2018 10:50 AM EST2018-02-03 15:50:14 GMT

    Billings Police are looking for two men believed responsible for an assault outside the Heights Walmart Friday night.

    Billings Police are looking for two men believed responsible for an assault outside the Heights Walmart Friday night.

  • Billings resuming residential plowing

    Billings resuming residential plowing

    Sunday, February 4 2018 6:18 PM EST2018-02-04 23:18:17 GMT

    Due to snow accumulation of more than 3", the City will again resume residential snow plowing. The scheduled rotation for residential snow plowing is Area 3, 2, 1, 6, 5, and 4.

    Due to snow accumulation of more than 3", the City will again resume residential snow plowing. The scheduled rotation for residential snow plowing is Area 3, 2, 1, 6, 5, and 4.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page