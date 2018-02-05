Some residents celebrated sledding Sunday rather than Super Bowl Sunday

In 1958, KGHL Radio in Billings expanded to television, when KGHL-TV, now KULR-8, signed on the air.
In 1958, KGHL Radio in Billings expanded to television, when KGHL-TV, now KULR-8, signed on the air.
Grace United Methodist Church has been hit with vandalism more than once within the last 10 days. The last one occurred Thursday night.
Grace United Methodist Church has been hit with vandalism more than once within the last 10 days. The last one occurred Thursday night.
Although not every fan was happy about the outcome of the game, there is one part about it we can all agree on. The commercials. During the game, we asked some of you which commercials you liked best.
Although not every fan was happy about the outcome of the game, there is one part about it we can all agree on. The commercials. During the game, we asked some of you which commercials you liked best.
Facebook has changed the way your news feed works. This is a short video that will show you how to keep KULR-8 in your news feed. Remember, we're breaking news on Facebook first!
Facebook has changed the way your news feed works. This is a short video that will show you how to keep KULR-8 in your news feed. Remember, we're breaking news on Facebook first!
A mother of four used a knife to stop a man breaking into her home Sunday morning.
A mother of four used a knife to stop a man breaking into her home Sunday morning.
KEY PENINSULA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in Washington state say a man and woman have been killed in a shooting that may have a drug connection. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said on Facebook that deputies responding to a 911 call about a shooting at a mobile home in the Key Peninsula early Saturday arrested a suspect who was walking in the area.
KEY PENINSULA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in Washington state say a man and woman have been killed in a shooting that may have a drug connection. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said on Facebook that deputies responding to a 911 call about a shooting at a mobile home in the Key Peninsula early Saturday arrested a suspect who was walking in the area.
In 1958, KGHL Radio in Billings expanded to television, when KGHL-TV, now KULR-8, signed on the air.
In 1958, KGHL Radio in Billings expanded to television, when KGHL-TV, now KULR-8, signed on the air.
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
Click here for a list of school closures and delays.
Billings Police are looking for two men believed responsible for an assault outside the Heights Walmart Friday night.
Billings Police are looking for two men believed responsible for an assault outside the Heights Walmart Friday night.
Due to snow accumulation of more than 3", the City will again resume residential snow plowing. The scheduled rotation for residential snow plowing is Area 3, 2, 1, 6, 5, and 4.
Due to snow accumulation of more than 3", the City will again resume residential snow plowing. The scheduled rotation for residential snow plowing is Area 3, 2, 1, 6, 5, and 4.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page