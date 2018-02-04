What Super Bowl commercial was the best?

Although not every fan was happy about the outcome of the game, there is one part about it we can all agree on.

The commercials.

During the game, we asked some of you which commercials you liked best.

"My favorite commercial so far has been the Doritos fire and the Mountain Dew ice," Sabrina Kinsey said. "The fact that they were lip singing to another artist was amazing."



"I really liked the Australian tourism one where it looked like it was kind of a movie trailer kind of a promo thing and then it threw you for a loop," Tony Cerise said.

What commercials were your favorite? Let us know in the comment section.