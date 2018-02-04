Don't miss KULR-8 in your Facebook feed

KEY PENINSULA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in Washington state say a man and woman have been killed in a shooting that may have a drug connection. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said on Facebook that deputies responding to a 911 call about a shooting at a mobile home in the Key Peninsula early Saturday arrested a suspect who was walking in the area.

KEY PENINSULA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in Washington state say a man and woman have been killed in a shooting that may have a drug connection. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said on Facebook that deputies responding to a 911 call about a shooting at a mobile home in the Key Peninsula early Saturday arrested a suspect who was walking in the area.

A mother of four used a knife to stop a man breaking into her home Sunday morning.

A mother of four used a knife to stop a man breaking into her home Sunday morning.

Billings woman stabs ex who was breaking into her home

Billings woman stabs ex who was breaking into her home

On Saturday, January 20th, Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to an Attempt To Locate (ATL) involving a blue extended cab pickup with Washington plates.

On Saturday, January 20th, Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to an Attempt To Locate (ATL) involving a blue extended cab pickup with Washington plates.

Two girls recovered by WHP in Wyoming

Two girls recovered by WHP in Wyoming

Billings Police are looking for two men believed responsible for an assault outside the Heights Walmart Friday night.

Billings Police are looking for two men believed responsible for an assault outside the Heights Walmart Friday night.

2 women face assault charges after police say they disfigured a girl in a voodoo ritual.

2 women face assault charges after police say they disfigured a girl in a voodoo ritual.

2 women face assault charges after police say they disfigured a girl in a voodoo ritual.

2 women face assault charges after police say they disfigured a girl in a voodoo ritual.

Billings police are investigating a stabbing at a home on the Billings West End that sent one man to the hospital.

Billings police are investigating a stabbing at a home on the Billings West End that sent one man to the hospital.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department investigated an assault with pepper spray Friday afternoon. It happened at the Hi Tek nail salon inside the Crescent Court building at 707 E. Main. Two suspects fled the scene on foot. One was detained and another got away. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Witnesses told responding officers that two males walked up to a business and sprayed pepper spray inside, then ran away.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department investigated an assault with pepper spray Friday afternoon. It happened at the Hi Tek nail salon inside the Crescent Court building at 707 E. Main. Two suspects fled the scene on foot. One was detained and another got away. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Witnesses told responding officers that two males walked up to a business and sprayed pepper spray inside, then ran away.

Teen arrested for random pepper spray assault said he wanted to 'go and do stupid stuff'

Teen arrested for random pepper spray assault said he wanted to 'go and do stupid stuff'

Get off my lawn! Billionaire takes property tax stand over geese that turn his lawn into a minefield of poop.