Steepworld hosts the Montana bouldering championships.

Steepworld is hosting the Montana bouldering championships.

The event features a high degree of difficultly but low elevation which means...no ropes!

The competition features all ages with climbers competing for a cash prize and a chance to win the the championship belt buckle.

There are roughly 100 people competing in the qualifying round, with 6 women and 6 men chosen to compete in the final round.

If you're thinking of getting into rock climbing Steepworld owner Jim Rott said it's easier than you think.

"With bouldering really, all you have to have is a pair of shoes and maybe some chalk to dry the sweat off your hands and you can climb like these competitors do here. It's all levels from really easy to really hard so you can continue to progress your entire life," said Rott. "It's for young and old. I'm fortunate enough to see climbers all the time, everyday because it's my job but to get everybody here in one event, one place is really special."

Rott says this is the first time they have hosted the Montana bouldering championships at their new Steepworld facility and says he is excited to hold many more competitions.