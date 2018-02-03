Man stabs roommate in Billings West End

Billings police are investigating a stabbing at a home on the Billings West End.

According to St. Shane Shelden, the victim was stabbed in the chest by his intoxicated roommate at 11:37 PM Friday night.

After the stabbing, both men fought over the knife each suffering several cuts until the knife was dropped.

The victim then called 9-1-1 and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Officers located the suspect and after a short interview arrested him.

The suspect is being held in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on charges of "Assault With a Weapon."