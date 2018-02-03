Man attacked outside Heights Walmart - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Man attacked outside Heights Walmart

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Billings Police are looking for two men believed responsible for an assault outside the Heights Walmart Friday night.

Sgt. Shane Shelden says the assault took place as the victim was walking into the store entrance around 9:20 PM.

Shelden says two men approached the victim. As one of the men asked a question the other struck the victim in the head knocking the victim down to the ground. 

Once on the ground, the men proceeded to kick the victim before taking the victim's wallet.

The suspects were only described as male. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

