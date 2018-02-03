Souper Bowl, souper fun - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Souper Bowl, souper fun

BILLINGS, Mont. -


Many of us will be participating in Super Bowl Sunday....
But what about Souper Bowl Friday?
Angela's Piazza held it's annual Souper Bowl fundraising event to raise money for yearly programs.
"As the title says we're a drop in center so Monday through Friday from 9 to 5, women can come in and talk about whatever issues they're concerned about," Sister Mary Dostal said. "And then we have a number of programs."
organizers said the event keeps growing each year.
So what brings people in the door?
 "I just think Angela's Piazza really serves an important role in our community and I think that any time anyone can come out and support them, it's really crucial and really shows women in our community that they have support," Jennifer Lynn said.
Plus...who could turn down a Souper Bowl party?
"It's really creative and a clever way to raise money for the center," Lynn said.

 

