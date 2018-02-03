Souper Bowl, souper fun

Many of us will be participating in Super Bowl Sunday.... But what about Souper Bowl Friday? Angela's Piazza held it's annual Souper Bowl fundraising event to raise money for yearly programs.

Many of us will be participating in Super Bowl Sunday.... But what about Souper Bowl Friday? Angela's Piazza held it's annual Souper Bowl fundraising event to raise money for yearly programs.

Senator Steve Daines was in Billings Friday to promote the positive impacts of the new tax cuts that took effect January 1st. Daines toured True North Steel, visiting with Montanans, and discussing added jobs and bigger paychecks. The senator was all smiles as he toured True North Steel and discussed the positive impacts of the tax cuts. True North Steel added 35 new jobs which Daines attributes to the tax cuts. Daines said there are several companies in Montana who raised wage...