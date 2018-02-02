Sen. Steve Daines visits Billings to discuss tax cuts

Continuing testimony from expert witnesses and defense called their first witness to the stand.
Hardin Schools are Closed as the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office searches for student who may be a possible threat.
A new therapeutic regimen is making its mark in the Magic City.
Montana Highway Patrol and Billings police were involved in a high-speed chase through the Billings Heights Thursday night.
The former Griz soccer coach says he's looking into legal action in response to being fired over allegations that stemmed from an investigation into texts he sent to players.
Possible gunshots heard near Planned Parenthood in Great Falls.
On Saturday, January 20th, Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to an Attempt To Locate (ATL) involving a blue extended cab pickup with Washington plates.
A judge says there's "no way" she will punish a father of three victims of Larry Nassar after the dad tried to attack the former sports doctor in a Michigan courtroom.
RUSSIA - Toddlers aren't known for being the most agreeable people in the world. More often than not, they fight for control over everything, ignore basic instructions, and want nothing more than to prove to their parents that they can figure things out by themselves. A mother to a determined toddler posted a perfect example on YouTube of her son, who refused to give up after mistaking an onion for an apple. this toddler grabbed an onion
A new ranking from Architectural Digest lists what the publication deems the most beautiful coffee shop in each U.S. state.
A new therapeutic regimen is making its mark in the Magic City.
Yellowstone National Park has begun offering digital annual and seven-day visitor passes.
