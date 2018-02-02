Judge won't punish dad who charged at Nassar

A judge says there's "no way" she will punish a father of three victims of Larry Nassar after the dad tried to attack the former sports doctor in a Michigan courtroom.
A judge says there's "no way" she will punish a father of three victims of Larry Nassar after the dad tried to attack the former sports doctor in a Michigan courtroom.
President Donald Trump says newly declassified GOP memo alleging FBI abuses shows, "A lot of people should be ashamed of themselves."
President Donald Trump says newly declassified GOP memo alleging FBI abuses shows, "A lot of people should be ashamed of themselves."
Republican Congressman Trey Gowdy of South Carolina announced on Twitter Wednesday he will not seek re-election.
Republican Congressman Trey Gowdy of South Carolina announced on Twitter Wednesday he will not seek re-election.
Congressman Greg Gianforte and Senator Steve Daines were among dozens of GOP lawmakers riding a chartered train to a Republican retreat in West Virginia. The train struck a garbage truck south of Charlottesville, Virginia. One person is dead.
Congressman Greg Gianforte and Senator Steve Daines were among dozens of GOP lawmakers riding a chartered train to a Republican retreat in West Virginia. The train struck a garbage truck south of Charlottesville, Virginia. One person is dead.
Mark Salling, one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy "Glee," has died of a possible suicide at age 35 a few weeks before he was scheduled to be sentenced in Los Angeles on child pornography charges.
Mark Salling, one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy "Glee," has died of a possible suicide at age 35 a few weeks before he was scheduled to be sentenced in Los Angeles on child pornography charges.
The Senate is poised to respond to the sex abuse scandal involving sports doctor Larry Nassar by approving legislation that requires governing bodies for amateur athletics to quickly report claims of abuse to law enforcement.
The Senate is poised to respond to the sex abuse scandal involving sports doctor Larry Nassar by approving legislation that requires governing bodies for amateur athletics to quickly report claims of abuse to law enforcement.
A northwest Indiana woman has honored her father's memory with a humorous obituary that recounts his fondness for his family and details how he left behind jars of Miracle Whip and boxes of Hamburger Helper that could prove helpful in a zombie apocalypse.
A northwest Indiana woman has honored her father's memory with a humorous obituary that recounts his fondness for his family and details how he left behind jars of Miracle Whip and boxes of Hamburger Helper that could prove helpful in a zombie apocalypse.
Burger King is delivering its own hot take on a regulatory showdown that has enflamed the U.S., using a flame-grilled Whopper.
Burger King is delivering its own hot take on a regulatory showdown that has enflamed the U.S., using a flame-grilled Whopper.
FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is leaving his position ahead of a previously planned retirement this spring.
FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is leaving his position ahead of a previously planned retirement this spring.
Most people who have been in the workforce know what it feels like to be stressed out by their job.
Most people who have been in the workforce know what it feels like to be stressed out by their job.
Montana Highway Patrol and Billings police were involved in a high-speed chase through the Billings Heights Thursday night.
Montana Highway Patrol and Billings police were involved in a high-speed chase through the Billings Heights Thursday night.
Hardin Schools are Closed as the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office searches for student who may be a possible threat.
Hardin Schools are Closed as the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office searches for student who may be a possible threat.
On Saturday, January 20th, Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to an Attempt To Locate (ATL) involving a blue extended cab pickup with Washington plates.
On Saturday, January 20th, Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to an Attempt To Locate (ATL) involving a blue extended cab pickup with Washington plates.
A new therapeutic regimen is making its mark in the Magic City.
A new therapeutic regimen is making its mark in the Magic City.
RUSSIA - Toddlers aren't known for being the most agreeable people in the world. More often than not, they fight for control over everything, ignore basic instructions, and want nothing more than to prove to their parents that they can figure things out by themselves. A mother to a determined toddler posted a perfect example on YouTube of her son, who refused to give up after mistaking an onion for an apple. this toddler grabbed an onion
RUSSIA - Toddlers aren't known for being the most agreeable people in the world. More often than not, they fight for control over everything, ignore basic instructions, and want nothing more than to prove to their parents that they can figure things out by themselves. A mother to a determined toddler posted a perfect example on YouTube of her son, who refused to give up after mistaking an onion for an apple. this toddler grabbed an onion
A federal judge has ordered U.S. wildlife officials to reconsider a 2015 decision that blocked Endangered Species Act protections for iconic bison herds in Yellowstone National Park.
A federal judge has ordered U.S. wildlife officials to reconsider a 2015 decision that blocked Endangered Species Act protections for iconic bison herds in Yellowstone National Park.
President Donald Trump says newly declassified GOP memo alleging FBI abuses shows, "A lot of people should be ashamed of themselves."
President Donald Trump says newly declassified GOP memo alleging FBI abuses shows, "A lot of people should be ashamed of themselves."
University of Montana Athletic Director Kent Haslam confirmed Thursday evening the women's soccer coach was let go after an investigation into text messages the coach sent to soccer players and an escort service in Las Vegas.
University of Montana Athletic Director Kent Haslam confirmed Thursday evening the women's soccer coach was let go after an investigation into text messages the coach sent to soccer players and an escort service in Las Vegas.