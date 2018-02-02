Girl Scout Cookie Program starts today

Great news, Samoa and Thin Mint lovers! Ordering for Girl Scout Cookies begins today, Feb. 2.

You can pre-order now until Feb. 18, and cookies will be delivered in March.

Order online from a Girl Scout until April 15, and Cookie Booth sales begin March 23 and run until April 15. Use the booth locator at girlscoutcookies.org.

If you don't know a Girl Scout, call the Girl Scout office at 800-736-5243 or email cookies@gsmw.org.