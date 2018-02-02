Helena airport expands

Helena regional airport plans to expand in the next two years. Airport director Jeff Wadekamper plans for more take-offs at a lesser price, announcing they are adding more flight paths to their airport expansion project. Jeff hopes this will bring more visitors to and from the airport.

He explained, "Ultimately the goal is to increase the number of flight options here, and increase the number of seats, which usually when you do that tends to lower the fare levels, make them more competitive.”

Currently Helena Regional Airport only has flights running in the early mornings or late evenings. They are looking to add more flights throughout the day.

Their priority is to add a direct flight to and from Seattle and Portland, two of the airport’s major connecting hubs.