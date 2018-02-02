New therapeutic regimen helps people within Billings community

A new therapeutic regimen is making its mark in the Magic City.
A new therapeutic regimen is making its mark in the Magic City.
Montana Highway Patrol and Billings police were involved in a high-speed chase through the Billings Heights Thursday night.
Montana Highway Patrol and Billings police were involved in a high-speed chase through the Billings Heights Thursday night.
Today more witness testimony shined a light on how three young girls were allegedly brought into the fold by the defendant Terrance Edwards.
Today more witness testimony shined a light on how three young girls were allegedly brought into the fold by the defendant Terrance Edwards.
On Saturday, January 20th, Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to an Attempt To Locate (ATL) involving a blue extended cab pickup with Washington plates.
On Saturday, January 20th, Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to an Attempt To Locate (ATL) involving a blue extended cab pickup with Washington plates.
Montana Highway Patrol and Billings police were involved in a high-speed chase through the Billings Heights Thursday night.
Montana Highway Patrol and Billings police were involved in a high-speed chase through the Billings Heights Thursday night.
On Saturday, January 20th, Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to an Attempt To Locate (ATL) involving a blue extended cab pickup with Washington plates.
On Saturday, January 20th, Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to an Attempt To Locate (ATL) involving a blue extended cab pickup with Washington plates.
A federal judge has ordered U.S. wildlife officials to reconsider a 2015 decision that blocked Endangered Species Act protections for iconic bison herds in Yellowstone National Park.
A federal judge has ordered U.S. wildlife officials to reconsider a 2015 decision that blocked Endangered Species Act protections for iconic bison herds in Yellowstone National Park.
Today more witness testimony shined a light on how three young girls were allegedly brought into the fold by the defendant Terrance Edwards.
Today more witness testimony shined a light on how three young girls were allegedly brought into the fold by the defendant Terrance Edwards.
University of Montana Athletic Director Kent Haslam confirmed Thursday evening the women's soccer coach was let go after an investigation into text messages the coach sent to soccer players and an escort service in Las Vegas.
University of Montana Athletic Director Kent Haslam confirmed Thursday evening the women's soccer coach was let go after an investigation into text messages the coach sent to soccer players and an escort service in Las Vegas.
PORTLAND - An Oregon man's criminal history and admitted drug use has been documented in a series of mugshots over the past 14 years. The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office released Matthew Medlin's mugshots since he was 18-years-old, and the evolution is concerning.
PORTLAND - An Oregon man's criminal history and admitted drug use has been documented in a series of mugshots over the past 14 years. The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office released Matthew Medlin's mugshots since he was 18-years-old, and the evolution is concerning. Medlin's first booking photo was taken June 4, 2002 and his most recent photo was taken this week for licking a man's face
Unknown suspects spray painted graffiti on two schools as well as multiple homes and vehicles in the area of the 10 block of Burlington Ave last week. Police are now asking for the public's help identifying a witness who may have information about the incidents.
Unknown suspects spray painted graffiti on two schools as well as multiple homes and vehicles in the area of the 10 block of Burlington Ave last week. Police are now asking for the public's help identifying a witness who may have information about the incidents.