Battlin’ Bear Men Fall Victim to MSU Northern Shooting

From Montana Sports Information: Montana stretched its win streak to double digits on Thursday, knocking off Northern Colorado, 88-79.
The game was level at 67-67 with 5:17 remaining, but Northern finished the night with a 13-4 run in which they held Rocky to 1 of 6 shooting.
Three players scored in double figures as the 15th-ranked Rocky Mountain College women’s basketball team picked up a 58-46 home win over MSU Northern.
Thursday, February 1, 2018 could prove to be a big night for Montana State's Hannah Caudill. The senior point guard is just two assists away from breaking the school's all-time record.
Johnathan Williams led the Bulldogs with 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Zach Norvell Jr. and Josh Perkins each finished the game with 13 points.
Jill Barta led all scorers with 13 points, and Chandler Smith added 12 points and led with seven boards.
The leading scorer in EWU history poured in a season-high 40 points.
Hodgins broke big sister's record of 1,865 in the second quarter and never looked back, putting up 28 points on the night.
Despite the loss, the Cougars set the school's single-season 3-point record (241) after making nine of them against Arizona.
The two-day event will change hotel locations each year. The Doubletree by Hilton City Center will be hosting this year's event on July 15-16, 2018.
