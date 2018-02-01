Law enforcement involved in high-speed chase through Billings Heights

Montana Highway Patrol and Billings police were involved in a high-speed chase through the Billings Heights Thursday night.

The chase started after the driver of a pickup allegedly failed to stop for troopers during an attempted traffic stop. The chase started on Babcock Boulevard, went up Wicks Lane and ended on Lake Elmo Drive near Robertson Road.

MHP Trooper Darvin Mees says during the chase speeds reached up to 50 to 70 miles per hour.

Trooper Mees says the driver failed to negotiate a turn and ended up going through a fence at Lake Elmo State Park near the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks building.

The driver was taken into custody and Mees says he complied with officers.

Montana Highway Patrol and Billings Police were both on the scene. Our reporter on the scene saw several law enforcement officers, some with DEA vests, searching Lake Elmo Drive where the driver was stopped.

Traffic was diverted for a short period until the pickup truck was towed out of the area.