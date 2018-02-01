Two girls recovered by WHP in Wyoming

On Saturday, January 20th, Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to an Attempt To Locate (ATL) involving a blue extended cab pickup with Washington plates. Troopers were trying to locate the vehicle with two juvenile females who were suspected in being of in danger of being sexually assaulted. The vehicle was believed to be en route from Washington to Kansas. During the trip the girls were able to get a hold of the driver’s cell phone. Information the girls received off the cell phone suggested they were going to be sexually assaulted at the Little America, in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

While Troopers across the state were looking for this vehicle, Troopers in Cheyenne were able to ascertain the suspect’s cell phone number and have it pinged to a location west Green River, Wyoming. Trooper’s contacted both Little America Hotels in Wyoming and advised the Managers of the Hotels to keep a look out for this vehicle.

A short time later the Manager of Little America Hotel, in Little America spotted two teenage girls with the suspect and called WHP dispatch. Troopers and Sweetwater County deputies responded and made contact with the suspect and two teenage girls. The suspect was then interviewed and gave implausible travel plans and arraignments involving the two girls. Upon the search of the vehicle it was discovered the suspect had items within the vehicle to aid him in sexually assaulting the two teenage girls.

As a result the two girls were taken into protective custody by Sweetwater County Deputies, and the suspect was also taken into custody by Sweetwater County Sheriff Deputies for further investigation.