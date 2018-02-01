Broadcast Technician - FT

KULR-TV, the Cowles Montana Media station in Billings, MT has an opening for a Broadcast Technician. Duties include but not limited to the following: Installation, operation, maintenance, and repair of broadcast, satellite, transmission systems and equipment. The ability to troubleshoot to the component level is required. Computer hardware and software experience is required along with network Admin experience. The ideal candidate is a self-starter with the ability to work with minimal supervision. The ability to maintain documentation as required by FCC regulations. This position will work closely with all departments to ensure smooth plant operations. This position does require some weekends, evenings and holiday scheduling.

No phone calls please. Cowles Montana Media is an equal opportunity employer, women, minorities, and veterans are encouraged to apply. Pre-employment drug screening required.

Send resume and cover letter to Sam Nishoff at sam.nishoff@cowlesmontana.com

Or mail resume to:

Sam Nishoff

KULR-8 TV

2045 Overland Ave.

Billings, MT

59102

KULR 8 is part of the Cowles Montana Media Group. We are an equal opportunity employer. Women, veterans, and minorities are strongly encouraged to apply.